ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating three robberies that happened between Saturday and Monday morning.

The first robbery was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Gambrills when a man said he was walking along a path behind the Target on Chapel Center Drive when he was approached by two male suspects- one of whom showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

He complied and the suspects fled toward Route 3. Officers searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspects.

They were only described as both being 5’9″, wearing dark clothing and face masks, with one of them being between 20 and 30 years old.

Western District detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

About an hour later in Odenton, officers responded for a robbery of a delivery driver on Telegraph Road. The victim was making a food delivery in the 200 block of St. Michael’s Drive when he was approached by three young males, one of whom showed a handgun and demanded the food from the victim.

The victim gave them the food, and the three suspects fled toward Towne Center Boulevard.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find them. They learned the delivery order was not made from the address where the delivery was being made.

They are now searching for a 17 or 18-year-old black male who is thin and wearing dark clothing, as well as two unknown male juveniles.

Early Monday morning, at around 4 a.m., a man reported to officers that he was walking to a store in Hanover with an acquaintance, now identified as Derek Justin Stumpf, when Stumpf pulled out a knife and took cash from the victim.

Stumpf then fled toward Ridge Chapel Road. He was found by police at his home in Pasadena and arrested.

Stumpf is charged with armed robbery, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.