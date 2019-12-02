Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities in Harford County are asking people to avoid the area near Trimble Road in Edgewood as they investigate a bomb threat.
Harford County deputies are in the 1700 block of Trimble Road investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Kohl’s Distribution Center around 8:08 a.m.
The building was evacuated. Deputies are currently clearing the building.
Trimble Road is closed from Route 152/Magnolia Road to Route 24/Emmorton Road.
