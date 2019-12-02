Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are searching for two people seen in surveillance photographs who they say may be connected to a November homicide.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Pratt Street on November 25 at 12:41 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They found 36-year-old Brian Moore with gunshot wounds to his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, they’re looking to identify these two:
Have you seen them?
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
