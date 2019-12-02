Comments
PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A driver was critically injured Monday after striking a power pole with their vehicle along Belair Road.
Belair Road is closed from Honeygo Boulevard to Mt. Vista Road near Perry Hall, Baltimore County Police said.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.
