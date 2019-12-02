Comments
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher at Bowie High School is facing charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a female student at the school.
Prince George’s County Police Department began investigating 29-year-old K Sean Donovan Jr., of the 3200 block of Winterbourne Drive in Upper Marlboro after the student reported to a family member that she and Donovan were having a relationship.
The investigation revealed that Donovan and the student had engaged in sexual contact on school grounds multiple times since May 2019, most recently in late November.
Donovan is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and related charges.
This is the only reported case involving Donovan at this time, police said.
