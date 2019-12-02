Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Columbia, Maryland is the safest city in America, according to a new survey.
WalletHub ranked the Howard County neighborhood no. 1 on their list of 182 cities. They compared the cities across three key dimensions — home & community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.
Columbia ranked no. 3 for community safety, 63 for natural disaster risk and 77 for financial safety.
Yonkers, NY ranked no. 2, Plano, Texas was no. 3 and Gilbert, Arizona was no. 4.
Baltimore ranked no. 158 overall on the list — ranking 160 for safety, 67 for natural disaster risk and 157 for financial risk.
D.C ranked 167, Philadelphia was 169, Pittsburgh was 142, Dover was no. 67 and Wilmington ranked no. 144.
