



Black Friday 2019 was the biggest ever for online shopping, and Cyber Monday is expected to top it.

It’s estimated online shoppers will spend $9.4 billion on Monday alone.

With dreary skies over Baltimore Monday, it was a perfect day to score some deals from the comfort of home.

“Not everyone wants to go out and get caught up in the bustle and the hustle,” shopper Nabeel Bou-Abboud said.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is regularly one of the busiest online shopping days of the year, with retailers offering up major deals on televisions, vacuums, computers and toys.

It also means a lot of work for retail giants like Amazon, which has multiple fulfillment centers in Maryland.

Amazon spokesperson Teal Pennebaker said the company has been preparing for Cyber Monday for months.

“Our teams have been looking for deals across the country, really gearing up for this day,” Pennebaker said.

Last year, Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in the company’s history, and they’re looking to top that this year.

“We’ve hired more than 100,000 associates across the U.S. just so we can ensure that we’re fulfilling our customer orders,” Pennebaker said.

Peak online shopping hours on Monday are expected to take place between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern time.