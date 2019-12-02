Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Public Works is dealing with a sanitary sewer overflow near Hampden.
Approximately 19,110 gallons of overflow was reported at 3700 Tudor Arms Ave, the receiving water coming from Stony Run.
DPW warns the public to avoid direct contact with the water impacted by the overflow.
For the latest information on the overflow and areas affected, go to DPW’s interactive map on sanitary sewer overflows.
