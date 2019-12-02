BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including three teens, were hurt in a crash in south Baltimore Sunday night, Baltimore police said.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Annapolis Road. Police said a 2006 Infiniti G35X was heading south when the 18-year-old driver lost control and hit a 2016 Ford van heading north.
The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old boy in the Infiniti were treated and released from the hospital. Another passenger, a 17-year-old boy, is in critical condition. The 16-year-old boy who died was also a passenger in the Infiniti.
The van’s driver, a 29-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. He was the only one in the van at the time of the crash, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.