BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including three teens, were hurt in a crash in south Baltimore Sunday night, Baltimore police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Annapolis Road. Police said a 2006 Infiniti G35X was heading south when the 18-year-old driver lost control and hit a 2016 Ford van heading north.

The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old boy in the Infiniti were treated and released from the hospital. Another passenger, a 17-year-old boy, is in critical condition. The 16-year-old boy who died was also a passenger in the Infiniti.

The van’s driver, a 29-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. He was the only one in the van at the time of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

