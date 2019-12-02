BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore’s homicide number continues to surpass the city’s 2018 total and after several violent carjackings were reported over the weekend, the Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement urging city residents to take caution.
“Baltimore City FOP #3 continue to urge caution as you go about your daily lives in the City,” the FOP said in a statement on Twitter. “The carjackings, robberies and shootings continue unabated.”
The FOP criticized the city’s top cops saying that the administration has not addressed the crime — instead just renaming “hot spots” to ” micro-zones” and “talking to people on your post” to “community engagement.”
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 2, 2019
“We continue to lose more police than we hire, Patrol Officers in the neighborhoods are hundreds of men/women short and the overtime savings being touted by the [police commissioner] means even less officers on the street, less cases solved and more crimes committed,” the FOP stated.
They ended their statement saying Baltimore is a “city in crisis.”
WJZ has asked for a response from the police department. We’ll add their comments when we receive them.
You must log in to post a comment.