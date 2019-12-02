Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Council will consider on Monday night a five-cent fee on disposable bags given out at stores in the county.
The money collected from the fee would be used for a number of environmental purposes, according to the legislation, including providing grants for stream cleanups, educational programs and providing reusable bags to those in need.
Additionally, an amendment by councilmember Deb Jung would ban disposable plastic bags beginning July 1, 2021.
If approved, the legislation would become effective 61 days after its passage, with enforcement beginning later next year.
The move comes after Baltimore passed a plastic bag ban last month.
