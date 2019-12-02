



The Ravens’ locker room was a happy place Sunday after the team’s win against the 49ers in San Francisco.

It was the team’s 8th consecutive win, which earned them the no. 1 in the AFC — and the league with their 10-2 record.

But, Coach John Harbaugh’s post-game speech in the locker room was one-of-a-kind. It was enough to make Ravens fans want to join the players out on the field.

Harbaugh applauded the players’ approach to the game — saying they played not only for themselves but for their teammates and approached every opportunity they got.

His words got cheers from the players as he called the game a team win, joking he didn’t know who to give the game ball to.

“That’s why you’re 10 and 2,” Harbaugh shouted, “and we’re 10 and 2 and we’ve done nothing yet.”

For the defense — Harbaugh gave the ball to Earl Thomas. Hayden Hurst picked it up for the offense. And Justin Tucker took the game ball for special teams.

“Last but never least — just as him about it — best kicker in the league – TRUSS!” Harbaugh yelled.

As the team gathered for a huddle Truss said he had a few words:

“Trust yourself, trust your teammates, trust god,” Tucker said.