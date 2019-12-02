Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re no. 1! We’re no. 1! The Ravens flock have much to celebrate Monday as the Ravens are the no. 1 seed in the AFC over the Patriots.
Lamar Jackson led his team to their 8th consecutive win Sunday against the 49ers. It was the team’s 10th win this season.
Ravens Keep Winning Streak, Beat 49ers 20-17
The Ravens are 10-2 for the season, their season record tied with the Patriots so far. However, their win over the Patriots pushed them to the top.
Fans and experts continue to push for Jackson to be named league MVP. Jackson has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times so far this season.
Kicker Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal was also a highlight of Sunday’s game.
The Ravens also made history Sunday, when they set the franchise single-season record for touchdowns in the first quarter.
Baltimore faces Buffalo next.
