Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson fans: here’s your chance to show your love of Number 8 with a limited-edition bobblehead!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson fans: here’s your chance to show your love of Number 8 with a limited-edition bobblehead!
The officially-licensed bobbleheads are manufactured by FOCO and include a version of Jackson during the 2018 NFL Draft and under the stadium lights this season.
The stadium lights version costs $35, while the NFL Draft Day version costs $40. Both are individually numbered, with just over 2,000 set to be made.
True fans may want to wait, though — a three-foot-tall version will be released in March for $850.
You must log in to post a comment.