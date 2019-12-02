Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dollar Days are here again in Baltimore. This weekend, Dec. 7-8, you can explore 13 Baltimore attractions for $1 or less.
American Visionary Arts Museum
800 Key Highway, 410-244-1900
Sock Monkey Saturday – Free
Christmas Village in Baltimore
501 Light Street, 443-760-0686
Saturday & Sunday – $1 per person
Historic Ships in Baltimore
301 E. Pratt Street, Pier One-Constellation Dock, 410-539-1797
Saturday & Sunday – $1
Maryland Historical Society
201 W. Monument St., 410-685-3750
Saturday and Sunday – Free
Maryland Science Center
601 Light St., 410-685-2370
Saturday & Sunday – $1 (IMAX not included)
National Aquarium
501 E. Pratt St., 410-576-3800
Saturday & Sunday – $1
National Great Blacks In Wax Museum
1601-03 East North Ave., 10.563.3404
Saturday & Sunday – $1
Port Discovery Children’s Museum
35 Market Place, 410-864-8120
Sunday only – $1
Reginald F. Lewis Museum
830 E. Pratt St., 443-263-1800
Saturday only – $1
Star-Spangled Banner Flag House & Museum
844 E. Pratt Street, 410-837-1793
Saturday & Sunday – $1
The Jewish Museum of Maryland
15 Lloyd St, 410-732-6400
Sunday only – $1
Top of the World
World Trade Center- 27th floor; 410 Eat Pratt Street, 410-837-8439
Saturday & Sunday – $1Washington Monument
699 N. Charles
Saturday & Sunday – Free
