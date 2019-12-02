Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested for burglary and other charges after he was caught destroying property, then breaking into a home armed with a hammer and ax- naked, police say.
Police responded for a report of a naked man destroying property at 5:56 a.m. on November 27 in the 1400 block of Jousting Court.
When they arrived the man fled into a residence and armed himself with a hammer and an ax. Officers persuaded him to leave the house unarmed.
They confirmed he didn’t live in the home and didn’t have permission to be inside.
Trama Galloway, of Annapolis, was arrested and is charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and malicious destruction of property.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
