DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a reported child sexual assault on school property at Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk.

The assault happened Monday morning, police said. The victim reported it to school staff after arriving at school on Monday.

Surveillance video showed a suspect sexually assaulting the victim on a footpath near the school’s baseball fields then fleeing on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

