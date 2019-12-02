BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are on a winning streak, and after their latest win, they took time to give back to the community.

“Good to see you guys,” Justin Tucker said.

The team announced Monday they would provide funding for new heating and air conditioning units in Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Middle School.

“Our whole mission is about winning off the field and in the community,” said Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass.

This comes after years of children in classroom conditions too hot or too cold.

The conditions prompted school closures and protests.

“I want to publicly apologize to you all for the conditions that our schools have been in for many, many, many years,” said Baltimore Mayor Jack Young.

Now, the Ravens are stepping in.

“Just being able to give these guys with a small necessity like heating and air, cool air in the school, that’s really big.” Marlon Humphrey said.

Players Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Levine and Justin Tucker were all there to personally deliver the good news.

“We wanted to let you guys know by being here today that we support you,” Tucker said.

Monday’s donation will mean the old heaters will be replaced with 18 new heaters and air conditioners, the first air conditioners the school has ever seen.