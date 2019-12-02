BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An anonymous donor contributing $11,000 to a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of Catonsville Y employee Jordan Taylor has bumped up the total reward to $20,000.
The Y in Central Maryland announced the donation Monday, noting the previous rewards already announced including $5,000 from ATF Baltimore, $4,000 from Metro Crime Stoppers.
Jordan Taylor was shot and killed in his home on November 5 during a home invasion in the 4800 block of Clifton Ave at around 9:40 p.m.
Taylor was found by police shortly after with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police describe the suspects as three black men involved in the home invasion.
Confidential tips and information should be referred to the tip line: 888-ATF-TIPS
