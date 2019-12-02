Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can explore the underwater adventures of the National Aquarium in Baltimore this weekend for just $1.
Working with Downtown Partnership of Baltimore’s Dollar or Less Days, the Aquarium’s Dollar Days welcomed more than 12,000 people last year during the event.
Visitors will be greeted by an aquatic-themed stilt walker and hula hoop station for some extra fun before they head in to explore the Aquarium.
Tickets for the special offer must be claimed in person at the Aquarium’s box office starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The event could sell out quick, so get there early! The offer runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day this weekend.
