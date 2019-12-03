Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old Howard County man died and another woman was injured in a crash Monday night in Columbia.
Chang Su Kang was driving a 2004 Mercedes-Benz S430 on the westbound side of Route 108 past Manorstone Lane around 9:44 p.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound.
Kang was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman in the Hyundai was taken to Shock Trauma where she is listed in fair condition.
Route 108 was closed for 2.5 hours for the police investigation.
