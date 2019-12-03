BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 25 corrections officers are being indicted for charges related to excessive force on detainees at various state-operated facilities.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the indictment on Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said these officers “corrupted their obligation to public safety,”

“If you break the law and you break the trust the public has placed within you, you will face the consequences,” She added.

There is a total of 236 counts, with 25 underlying offenses against detainees and 25 defendants who participated in at least one incident.

Nine of the defendants allegedly participated in at least three or more offenses.

Charges include managing a criminal gang, participation in a criminal gang, conspiracy to participate in a criminal gang, first and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit misconduct in office and other related charges.

21 of the 25 officers are in custody, with arrests beginning Monday, officials said.

The case was originally brought up in 2018 for a single case of misconduct, which quickly escalated as investigators began to see a pattern. The incidents date back to 2016.

The case is ongoing.