BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man has died after he was shot along a West Baltimore street early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West Baltimore Street around 2:44 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma but died shortly after arriving.

As of Monday morning, Baltimore Police reported 313 homicides in the city so far this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

