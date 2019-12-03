Comments
LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — A man who was hit by a car in the intersection of Harry S. Truman Drive and Birdie Lane in Largo on September 9 has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Eddie Wellington, of Suitland, was on a bike attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a car traveling northbound on Harry S. Truman Drive around 10:20 p.m.
Prince George’s County Police are working to determine the cause of the collision.
The driver was not hurt and remained on the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.