BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This time of year, there’s a lot to do at the Maryland Zoo.

There are tons of leaves that need to be raked, and that takes a lot of people, but most of those do not work for the zoo.

“We have a very small horticultural team, so they rely on volunteers to get a large amount of work done in a short amount of time,” Allison Schwartz, of the Maryland Zoo, said.

Most days, Rob Starr drives a desk at Bank of America, but he said he makes a habit of giving back whenever he can.

“It’s great to be out here and not stuck behind a desk, that’s for sure,” he said.

It’s Giving Tuesday, and scenes like this are happening around the country.

“It’s important and we know it’s important,” Janet Currie, of Bank of America, said. “So we schedule it in and we encourage people to go out and experience our community.”

The Maryland Zoo and many other institutions rely on volunteers, so in many places, there are opportunities year-round.

Tim Lebua donates his time at the Maryland Zoo 40 weeks a year.

“It makes me feel great,” Lebua said. “I love to be out here. It reminds me of when I was a little kid when it looked a whole lot different.”

Bank of America employees also found time to go to three other locations in the Baltimore area, helping non-profits around town.