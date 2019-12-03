TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland-based Stanley Black & Decker is recalling wooden hammers that are exclusively sold at Walmart due to an injury hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, STANLEY® brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammer was recalled after a report that the molded grip of the hammer can come loose, posing an injury to consumers.
The recalled item’s model number is STHT51454. You can find it etched below the steel hammer head. The UPC code for the product is 076174514544 and is located on a label on the handle.
No one has been injured.
The product was sold at Walmart stores nationwide between July 2018 and August 2019 for about $6.
Consumers should stop using the hammers and return them to Walmart.
Stanley toll-free at 866-215-1132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.stanleytools.com click on Support then Safety Notices and Recalls for more information.
