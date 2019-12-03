GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ)– A man was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison for two armed robberies committed in November 2016.

Earlier this year, Ronnell Francis Lewis, also known as Punkin, was found guilty in federal court. His co-defendant William David Hill, also known as Old Man and Tank, was also convicted.

Lewis, Hill and a co-conspirator robbed an auto repair business in Clinton, Maryland, on November 22, 2016.

The robbers entered the business brandishing firearms and ordered two employees to get on the ground.

One victim was then bound with zip ties and gagged with duct tape. The second victim fought, was shot by the robbers, and ultimately paralyzed.

The robbers then fled in a vehicle they had stolen earlier that day.

The men also robbed a barbershop in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Lewis and Hill entered the business, ordered everyone to the ground and then robbed them. During the robbery, the defendants threatened the victims with violence before fleeing in a stolen minivan.

Police saw the minivan at a traffic light and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, fleeing into Washington, DC.

The suspects attempted to run away, but he driver and Lewis were captured. Another person, later identified as Hill, escaped but was apprehended later.

Police say Lewis called several people from jail and asked them to visit the victims of the barbershop robbery to persuade them not to cooperate in the investigation, including not testifying before the federal grand jury.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2020.