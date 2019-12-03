Delegate Nick Mosby is running for Baltimore City Council President, he announced on his Facebook page Tuesday.

The state delegate currently serves in Annapolis for the 40th District, which also covers parts of west Baltimore, and served two terms on the City Council representing District 7 from 2011 to 2016.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council President. There is so much at stake for our city and I truly believe that I am best prepared to serve our city in this capacity. My experience on the city council and in Annapolis has prepared me to lead the legislative branch of our city government and ensure that the best interests of the people we are blessed to serve are at the forefront of our agenda on the council. I will not promise to solve every problem facing our city, but I will exhaust myself to ensure that we are making progress for every family and every community in Baltimore.”