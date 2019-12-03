EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection to an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a Little Ceaser’s Pizza in Edgewood.
Deputies responded to the Little Ceaser’s Pizza in the 2200 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood on Sunday, December 1, for the report of an assault and attempted robbery.
When deputies arrived, they were told a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.
We are looking for information about an attempted robbery that occurred Sunday night. If you have any information, please call Detective Burns. pic.twitter.com/5pyle0F6CT
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 3, 2019
An employee refused and was struck by the suspect.
The victim then dumped a bucket of dirty water on the suspect, and he fled without taking anything.
The employee was not injured.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information regarding the assault, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
