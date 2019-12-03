Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Monday.
According to officials, 38-year-old John Marshall Hibbert of Knoxville was found dead in his cell at 5:22 a.m. by staff during the breakfast wake-up.
Hibbert was discovered unresponsive in his bunk on his back. CPR efforts were unsuccessful.
Initial evidence doesn’t show any foul play. Electronic logs show overnight cell checks were made by staff.
Hibbert was arrested in July 2019 on multiple counts of child pornography possession, child pornography distribution, and sexual abuse of a minor.
An autopsy will determine his official cause of death.
