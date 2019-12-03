Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says a juvenile playing with a lighter started a townhouse fire in Harford County.
The fire broke out Tuesday around 12:41 p.m. in the 400 block of Battery Drive in Havre de Grace.
It took firefighters about 50 minutes to extinguish the flames.
A responding police officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation due to minor smoke inhalation.
The fire caused about $55,000 in total damage.
Two adults, six children and one dog was displaced due to the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.