Filed Under:Annapolis Police Department, Baltimore, Baltimore News, holiday package theft, Local TV, Package Theft, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the holiday season, and police in Annapolis are offering Maryland residents a few tips to prevent package theft.

Police say that, if possible, you should take a delivery option where someone can sign for the package, or have the shipper hold it for pickup.

It’s also a good idea to give the shipper instructions as to where they can put the package so that it’s out of plain sight.

Police are also offering the following tips:

  • Ask a trusted neighbor to watch or your delivery
  • Watch for cars following delivery vans
  • Track your deliveries online
  • Insure valuable items
Comments