ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the holiday season, and police in Annapolis are offering Maryland residents a few tips to prevent package theft.
Police say that, if possible, you should take a delivery option where someone can sign for the package, or have the shipper hold it for pickup.
It’s also a good idea to give the shipper instructions as to where they can put the package so that it’s out of plain sight.
Police are also offering the following tips:
- Ask a trusted neighbor to watch or your delivery
- Watch for cars following delivery vans
- Track your deliveries online
- Insure valuable items
