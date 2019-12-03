



California Senator Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid, meaning her Baltimore campaign office will be shut down.

CBS News has also confirmed her departure from the race according to a campaign aide and a source familiar with her decision.

Sen. Harris, who in early November cut all her field organizers in New Hampshire to focus her efforts in Iowa, said she has had financial troubles in recent weeks, which she cited in an online message.

“Eleven months ago at the launch of our campaign in Oakland I told you all: ‘I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth.’

And that’s what I have tried to do every day of this campaign. So here’s the truth today,” she said in the message.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.” She said in the statement on Medium.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.” She added.

That leaves 15 Democratic presidential contenders and three GOP candidates left in the still crowded race to beat President Donald Trump.

