BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Hagerstown man who had been convicted twice previously for possessing child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after reportedly being found with child pornography while on probation.
Mark Steven Bartles had been convicted federally in 2007 and in Washington County in 2015 for possessing child porn, the justice department said. While he was on probation in September 2018, a family member reportedly told probation agents Bartles had a smartphone he was using to download child porn.
Probation agents then went to the motel where Bartles lived and took the phone, which contained more than 40 images of child porn, officials said.
Bartles was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release.
