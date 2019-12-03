  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Pornography, Hagerstown, Local TV, Mark Steven Bartles, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Hagerstown man who had been convicted twice previously for possessing child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after reportedly being found with child pornography while on probation.

Mark Steven Bartles had been convicted federally in 2007 and in Washington County in 2015 for possessing child porn, the justice department said. While he was on probation in September 2018, a family member reportedly told probation agents Bartles had a smartphone he was using to download child porn.

Probation agents then went to the motel where Bartles lived and took the phone, which contained more than 40 images of child porn, officials said.

Bartles was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release.

Comments