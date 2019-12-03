Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland education officials on Tuesday released the 2019 school report card which showed a drop in the number of five-star schools from last year.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland education officials on Tuesday released the 2019 school report card which showed a drop in the number of five-star schools from last year.
Across the state, there were 31 fewer five-star schools than last year.
This year, Howard County had 25 five-star schools, the most of any county. Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties had 23 each, while Baltimore city had just one.
The results are based on how students scored on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) assessment test.
The report card also showed statewide school enrollment continues to increase, with 896,837 students enrolled in 2019, up from 893,689 last year and 874,514 in 2015.
The full report card is available on the education department’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.