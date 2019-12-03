Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery of a food delivery driver from a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant in Glen Burnie late Monday night.
Officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery of a delivery driver, who said that at around 9:45 p.m., he tried to make a food delivery at an apartment in the 7800 block of Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.
He said as he approached the building, he was approached by three unknown males, one of whom pulled out a handgun while the other two took the delivery items and fled.
Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call the 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
