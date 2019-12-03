Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after four vehicles and an apartment bedroom window were struck by bullets Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for reported shots fired at 7:03 p.m.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots when they discovered four vehicles were struck by bullets, police said.
Officers then responded to an apartment in the 900 block of President Street, where a bedroom window was struck by a bullet later in the day.
A woman and her baby were in the room at the time of the shots being fired, police said.
No one was injured during the incident. No victims or suspects were found.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
