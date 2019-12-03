DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported child sexual assault at Norwood Elementary School on Monday.
“It’s scary. You think your children are safe but they’re not.” said parent Lillian Ammons.
Just before school, police say a student was sexually assaulted on school property outside of the building. The incident was captured on surveillance video and they’re now looking for the suspect.
“Our victim was approached by the suspect on the footpath near the back of the school along the baseball fields.” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Shawn Vinson said.
After the attack, the student, who doesn’t attend Norwood Elementary School, ran inside the school to report the incident.
Parents of students at both Norwood Elementary and nearby Holabird Middle School were sent a letter on Monday notifying them of the incident- and of increased police patrols in the area.
“I don’t think many people are going to really let their guards down after this incident.” Ammons said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit are continuing to investigate what happened, and if anyone has any information they are asked to call the police.
