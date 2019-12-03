Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a critically missing teenager with special needs.
Christopher Chase, 17, was last seen wearing black pants, an Army fatigue sweatshirt, brown Nike shoes and a purple Ravens scarf. He is five-foot-six and weighs 130 pounds, police said.
Police said he may be in the area of Baker Park, Staley Park, North Frederick Elementary School or the surrounding area.
Anyone who sees him should call police.
