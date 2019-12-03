  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a critically missing teenager with special needs.

Christopher Chase, 17, was last seen wearing black pants, an Army fatigue sweatshirt, brown Nike shoes and a purple Ravens scarf. He is five-foot-six and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Courtesy: Frederick Police

Police said he may be in the area of Baker Park, Staley Park, North Frederick Elementary School or the surrounding area.

Anyone who sees him should call police.

 

