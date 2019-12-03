Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer has been indicted on several charges after he allegedly exposed himself at an LA Fitness gym in Hyattsville in April, the county’s state’s attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Officials said Detective Sharrod Wiggins allegedly masturbated in public in the men’s restroom at the gym on April 26. He was off-duty at the time.
Wiggins was indicted on charges of indecent exposure, second-degree assault and related charges, the county’s state’s attorney’s office said.
It’s not immediately clear whether Wiggins is still with the department; WJZ has reached out to county police for more information.
