ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A stolen U-Haul was found charred in Elkton Monday morning.
According to the state fire marshal’s office, the U-Haul was reported stolen in New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday.
A resident found the U-Haul abandoned at the intersection of Russell Road and Orchard Hill Lane aroudn 7:01 a.m. and reported it to Maryland State Police. The section of the driver side of the U-Haul was charred.
Fire officials believe someone tried to lite the U-Haul on fire.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bel Air Office at 410-836-4844.
