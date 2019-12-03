  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elkton, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A stolen U-Haul was found charred in Elkton Monday morning.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the U-Haul was reported stolen in New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday.

A resident found the U-Haul abandoned at the intersection of Russell Road and Orchard Hill Lane aroudn 7:01 a.m. and reported it to Maryland State Police. The section of the driver side of the U-Haul was charred.

Fire officials believe someone tried to lite the U-Haul on fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bel Air Office at 410-836-4844.

Comments