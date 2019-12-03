TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Ready-to-eat sushi and several fish-based products have been recalled from Trader Joe’s and several other retailers in Maryland, DC and 30 other states.
Fuji Foods Products, Inc announced the voluntary recalled its ready-to-eat sushi, salad and spring rolls due to possible listeria contamination, according to the FDA.
The recall is out of an abundance of caution. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.
“As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,”” said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch. “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”
The products were plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who have purchased any of the following products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.
The products were sold at Trader Joe’s under their brand name and as Okami sushi at 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods in Maryland, DC, Delaware, Virginia, Pennslyvania and 27 other states.
Click here for a full list of affected products.
For inquiries, consumers are welcome to call the customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people as well as people with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
