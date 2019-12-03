  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say goodbye to Fido and Fluffy: Baltimoreans are increasingly giving their furry friends human names.

That’s according to pet-sitting website Rover.com, which is out with its list of the top names for dogs and cats this year.

Naming trends locally partially mirror those of pet parents across the country, with names like Buddy, Max, Bella and Luna near the top for dogs.

According to Rover, the top dog names nationwide include:

Male:

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Buddy
  5. Rocky

Female:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Lucy
  4. Daisy
  5. Lily

In Baltimore, the top names are:

Male:

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Buddy
  5. Tucker

Female:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Lucy
  4. Daisy
  5. Bailey

Several of the most popular names are also trending for cats. Rover’s nationwide list of the top cat names includes:

Male:

  1. Oliver
  2. Leo
  3. Milo
  4. Charlie
  5. Max

Female:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Lucy
  4. Kitty
  5. Lily

In Baltimore, the list includes:

Male:

  1. Oliver
  2. Milo
  3. Max
  4. Leo
  5. Louie

Female:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Lucy
  4. Chloe
  5. Nala
