Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say goodbye to Fido and Fluffy: Baltimoreans are increasingly giving their furry friends human names.
That’s according to pet-sitting website Rover.com, which is out with its list of the top names for dogs and cats this year.
Naming trends locally partially mirror those of pet parents across the country, with names like Buddy, Max, Bella and Luna near the top for dogs.
According to Rover, the top dog names nationwide include:
Male:
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Buddy
- Rocky
Female:
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Lily
In Baltimore, the top names are:
Male:
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Buddy
- Tucker
Female:
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Bailey
Several of the most popular names are also trending for cats. Rover’s nationwide list of the top cat names includes:
Male:
- Oliver
- Leo
- Milo
- Charlie
- Max
Female:
- Luna
- Bella
- Lucy
- Kitty
- Lily
In Baltimore, the list includes:
Male:
- Oliver
- Milo
- Max
- Leo
- Louie
Female:
- Luna
- Bella
- Lucy
- Chloe
- Nala
You must log in to post a comment.