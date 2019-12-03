BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in separate shootings in South Baltimore.
Shortly before 2 p.m., patrol officers responded to a call about a shooting victim that was dropped off at an area hospital, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving by John Hopkins Hospital medical personnel.
Homicide detectives learned the shooting happened in the 300 block of N. High Street.
About an hour and a half later at 3:27 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the 2100 block of Sidney Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
This brings the city homicide count to 315.
