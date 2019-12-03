  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny but breezy day is now becoming overcast, and a few snow showers may develop overnight.

Wednesday, plenty of clouds may also produce a few light showers later on, but we should reach the mid to upper 40’s.

Sun and a breeze will return on Thursday and slightly milder air will move in on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and chilly on Saturday, but rain may break out later in the day on Sunday and continue on Monday, but with much milder temperatures.

-Bob Turk

