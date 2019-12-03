Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny but breezy day is now becoming overcast, and a few snow showers may develop overnight.
Wednesday, plenty of clouds may also produce a few light showers later on, but we should reach the mid to upper 40’s.
Sun and a breeze will return on Thursday and slightly milder air will move in on Friday.
On #WJZ some rain and snow showers around. pic.twitter.com/OxcDfJbGyC
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) December 4, 2019
The weekend looks dry and chilly on Saturday, but rain may break out later in the day on Sunday and continue on Monday, but with much milder temperatures.
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.