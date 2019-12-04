Comments
BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Three adults and two children have been displaced after their townhouse in Brooklyn caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Old Riverside Road around 5:17 a.m. for a reported fire in a two-story town home.
Firefighters found the fire in a second-floor bedroom and extinguished it in less than fifteen minutes, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and will remain under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
