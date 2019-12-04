ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — A man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the death of a woman after a crash in 2018.
In March 2018, Christopher Dillehunt was driving a Ford Taurus with a passenger, Tammy Lawson, on Route 50 when he exited onto another road driving more than 70 mph, and then struck another car.
The car, a Toyota Camry driven by Laurel Zeiler, was struck by Dillehunt, with Zeiler’s daughter, Cynthia Lynn Whittington, also in the car.
After he collided with the Camry, Dillehunt’s car began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction while sliding sideways into a pick-up truck, driven by Kathi Ridgley with Aaron Catterton as a passenger.
Zeiler died from her injuries of the crash at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, while Ridgley sustained life-altering injuries, officials said.
Anne Arundel County police officers learned that before the crash, Dillehunt and his passenger had been using heroin.
Dillehunt was treated at the scene with Naloxone and then arrested and charged after the investigation ended.
He pleaded guilty to the charges on August 29, 2019.
