Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A former pastor at a baptist church in Dundalk pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. All other charges against him have been dropped.
Cameron Shane Giovanelli, who now lives in Florida, was accused of sexually abusing a minor, a student at the Calvary Baptist Church more than a decade ago.
The abuse spanned between January and August 2007, police said, when Giovanelli was a 29-year-old pastor. he is now 42 years old.
He will serve 90 days in a Baltimore County Detention Center after another hearing in January and then five years of probation served in Florida.
Giovanelli will not have to register as a sex offender.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.