  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Cameron Shane Giovanelli, Dundalk, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sexual abuse, Talkers

DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A former pastor at a baptist church in Dundalk pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. All other charges against him have been dropped.

Cameron Shane Giovanelli, who now lives in Florida, was accused of sexually abusing a minor, a student at the Calvary Baptist Church more than a decade ago.

The abuse spanned between January and August 2007, police said, when Giovanelli was a 29-year-old pastor. he is now 42 years old.

He will serve 90 days in a Baltimore County Detention Center after another hearing in January and then five years of probation served in Florida.

Giovanelli will not have to register as a sex offender.

This story is developing. 

Comments