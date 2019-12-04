HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover.
Detectives received information on December 2 about a man who had gone into a business in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle just after 4 p.m. on November 30.
While inside, the man allegedly removed his jacket, showing a holstered handgun. He was also wearing a tactical vest displaying a police-style badge on the front of his vest.
Security staff confronted him, and he claimed to be an Army CID agent. The staff asked him to leave, and he did.
Detectives learned he is not a law enforcement officer and arrested him in Annapolis.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
He is charged with having a handgun on his person, two counts of impersonating a police officer, and impersonation: UU/Uniform.
