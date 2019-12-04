SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police identified and charged a man wanted for a murder that took place Tuesday evening in Seat Pleasant.

He is identified as 22-year-old Nevonia Evans of the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue NE in Washington D.C.

Evans was arrested and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Curtis Mark Jones, Jr. of Suitland.

Officers responded to a liquor store in the 6400 block of Central Avenue where Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the business around 4:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evans and the man were allegedly involved in a confrontation inside of the liquor store prior to the fatal shooting, police said.

The reason for the confrontation remains under investigation.

Evans is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges.

He is currently in custody in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-8477.

